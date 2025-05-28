Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, TSHA stock has gone down by -6.63%, with a monthly gain of 48.01% and a quarterly surge of 53.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.32% for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.54% for TSHA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 34.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TSHA is 176.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.79% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of TSHA was 2.77M shares.

TSHA) stock’s latest price update

Analysts’ Opinion of TSHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSHA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TSHA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSHA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on June 27, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSHA reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for TSHA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 09th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to TSHA, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

TSHA Trading at 38.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +44.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSHA fell by -6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc saw 50.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSHA starting from Manning Paul B, who purchase 1,333,333 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Jun 27 ’24. After this action, Manning Paul B now owns 1,333,333 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc, valued at $2,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.26 for the present operating margin

0.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc stands at -12.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.76. Equity return is now at value -159.34, with -59.56 for asset returns.

Based on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1639.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -87.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 63.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.