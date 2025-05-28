Tapestry Inc (TPR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 80.90. However, the company has seen a -2.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that I analyze 50 Bloomberg ‘Companies to Watch’ for 2025, focusing on the 35 that pay dividends and applying the yield-based dogcatcher strategy. 15 of these dividend payers are ‘safer’ stocks, with free cash flow yields exceeding dividend yields—five are IDEAL candidates for watch-to-buy. Top ten dividend dogs offer estimated average net gains of 21.33% for the coming year, but investors should beware of cash-poor stocks with negative free cash flow margins.

Is It Worth Investing in Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) Right Now?

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.07x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TPR is 206.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.07% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of TPR was 5.76M shares.

TPR’s Market Performance

The stock of Tapestry Inc (TPR) has seen a -2.98% decrease in the past week, with a 15.59% rise in the past month, and a -7.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for TPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.13% for TPR’s stock, with a 28.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TPR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $90 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Redburn Atlantic, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPR reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for TPR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 18th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TPR, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

TPR Trading at 10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +14.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPR fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.40. In addition, Tapestry Inc saw 22.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPR starting from Dadlani Manesh, who sale 1,399 shares at the price of $81.88 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Dadlani Manesh now owns 40,922 shares of Tapestry Inc, valued at $114,551 using the latest closing price.

Dadlani Manesh, the VP, Controller and PAO of Tapestry Inc, sale 269 shares at $84.42 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Dadlani Manesh is holding 36,221 shares at $22,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tapestry Inc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.22. Equity return is now at value 40.27, with 8.17 for asset returns.

Based on Tapestry Inc (TPR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.37 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tapestry Inc (TPR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.