T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has increased by 0.20 when compared to last closing price of 242.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.36% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of T-Mobile US, Inc.(“T-Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TMUS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext.

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMUS is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TMUS is 460.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMUS on May 28, 2025 was 4.48M shares.

TMUS’s Market Performance

TMUS’s stock has seen a -0.36% decrease for the week, with a 4.55% rise in the past month and a -10.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for T-Mobile US Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.22% for TMUS stock, with a simple moving average of 4.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $277.50 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMUS reach a price target of $268. The rating they have provided for TMUS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 14th, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to TMUS, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

TMUS Trading at -3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.45%, as shares surge +2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $243.91. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc saw 10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from SIEVERT G MICHAEL, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $244.40 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, SIEVERT G MICHAEL now owns 403,722 shares of T-Mobile US Inc, valued at $5,499,000 using the latest closing price.

SIEVERT G MICHAEL, the President and CEO of T-Mobile US Inc, sale 22,500 shares at $240.99 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that SIEVERT G MICHAEL is holding 381,222 shares at $5,422,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 19.35, with 5.66 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.98. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 31.04 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.