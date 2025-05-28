Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.81 in comparison to its previous close of 9.85, however, the company has experienced a 6.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that – Revumenib abstracts highlight compelling results in acute leukemia across the frontline and R/R setting and multiple genetic populations, including mNPM1, KMT2Ar, and NUP98r –

Is It Worth Investing in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SNDX is 82.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.26% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of SNDX was 2.30M shares.

SNDX’s Market Performance

The stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) has seen a 6.77% increase in the past week, with a -25.51% drop in the past month, and a -34.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.74% for SNDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.09% for SNDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on October 24, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDX reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for SNDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 28th, 2024.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SNDX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

SNDX Trading at -16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -26.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX rose by +6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.04. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Botwood Nicholas A.J., who purchase 11,765 shares at the price of $8.99 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Botwood Nicholas A.J. now owns 35,165 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $105,826 using the latest closing price.

Huber Martin H. Jr., the Director of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $8.99 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Huber Martin H. Jr. is holding 79,000 shares at $44,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.87 for the present operating margin

-0.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -7.58. The total capital return value is set at -0.63. Equity return is now at value -93.70, with -55.96 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -313.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.