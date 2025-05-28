Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.02 in comparison to its previous close of 56.74, however, the company has experienced a -1.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that SYF sees momentum from strong earnings, digital growth and a new $2.5B buyback fund, but rising costs and charge-offs raise investor caution.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Right Now?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SYF is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SYF is 378.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.51% of that float. The average trading volume for SYF on May 28, 2025 was 4.90M shares.

SYF’s Market Performance

SYF’s stock has seen a -1.72% decrease for the week, with a 14.78% rise in the past month and a -0.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for Synchrony Financial The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.74% for SYF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $44 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYF reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for SYF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 28th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYF, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

SYF Trading at 11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +13.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.89. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from MOTHNER JONATHAN S, who sale 40,639 shares at the price of $60.07 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, MOTHNER JONATHAN S now owns 146,628 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $2,441,185 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.57 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.27. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 2.44 for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.