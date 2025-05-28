Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) has gone up by 2.69% for the week, with a 5.95% rise in the past month and a -24.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.96% for SRFM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.40% for SRFM’s stock, with a -7.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SRFM is at 2.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SRFM is 12.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.75% of that float. The average trading volume for SRFM on May 28, 2025 was 200.73K shares.

SRFM) stock’s latest price update

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.80 in comparison to its previous close of 2.50, however, the company has experienced a 2.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) (“the Company”, “Surf Air Mobility”), a leading regional air mobility platform, announced that Co-Founder and Member of the Board, Sudhin Shahani, purchased 408,163 shares of the Company’s common stock at the market price, for a purchase price of approximately $1 million, directly from the Company in a private transaction. Mr. Shahani said: “Our Transformation Plan is already having an early impact. We’ve improved operations and.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRFM stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SRFM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRFM in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3.25 based on the research report published on April 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRFM reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for SRFM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 15th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to SRFM, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

SRFM Trading at -1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRFM rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Surf Air Mobility Inc saw -50.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRFM starting from Bland Tyrone D., who sale 6,065 shares at the price of $2.46 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Bland Tyrone D. now owns 8,901 shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc, valued at $14,920 using the latest closing price.

Bland Tyrone D., the Director of Surf Air Mobility Inc, sale 3,984 shares at $2.46 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Bland Tyrone D. is holding 4,917 shares at $9,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39 for the present operating margin

0.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surf Air Mobility Inc stands at -0.5. The total capital return value is set at -3.36.

Based on Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM), the company’s capital structure generated -0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -58.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.