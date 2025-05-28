Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has seen a 3.28% increase in the past week, with a 9.88% gain in the past month, and a -12.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for SHO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.74% for SHO’s stock, with a -11.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) Right Now?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31x compared to its average ratio. SHO has 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for SHO is 196.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHO on May 28, 2025 was 2.70M shares.

SHO) stock’s latest price update

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.45 in relation to its previous close of 8.99. However, the company has experienced a 3.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-06 that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a hotel REIT specializing in upscale hotels, with a $1.7 billion equity capitalization and a unique capital structure. The Series H preferred equity, paying a 6.125% coupon, is a permanent form of capital with high duration and credit spread risk. The REIT’s clean balance sheet, with significant liquidity and no property-level debt, makes Series H an attractive, albeit sensitive, investment.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHO stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SHO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHO in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $10 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for SHO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to SHO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

SHO Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.71. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc saw -22.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 1.66, with 1.13 for asset returns.

Based on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 203.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.