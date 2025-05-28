Sunopta, Inc’s (STKL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Sunopta, Inc (STKL) has gone down by -2.36% for the week, with a 43.52% rise in the past month and a -13.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.66% for STKL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.85% for STKL’s stock, with a -2.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ: STKL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for STKL is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STKL is 112.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.72% of that float. The average trading volume for STKL on May 28, 2025 was 1.06M shares.

STKL) stock’s latest price update

Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ: STKL)’s stock price has plunge by 7.64relation to previous closing price of 5.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), the company that delivers customized supply chain solutions and innovation for top brands, retailers and foodservice providers across a broad portfolio of beverages, broths and better-for-you snacks, announced today that the individuals listed below were elected as directors of SunOpta Inc. at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 22, 2025. They will hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKL stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for STKL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STKL in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $8 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STKL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for STKL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to STKL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

STKL Trading at 26.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +43.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKL fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.54. In addition, Sunopta, Inc saw -19.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKL starting from Clark Bryan P, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $5.32 back on Mar 13 ’25. After this action, Clark Bryan P now owns 28,150 shares of Sunopta, Inc, valued at $45,212 using the latest closing price.

BRYAN CLARK, the Officer of Sunopta, Inc, proposed sale 8,500 shares at $5.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that BRYAN CLARK is holding shares at $45,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunopta, Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value -5.95, with -1.54 for asset returns.

Based on Sunopta, Inc (STKL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 53.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunopta, Inc (STKL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.