StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STNE is 225.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STNE on May 28, 2025 was 6.83M shares.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE)’s stock price has increased by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 13.28. However, the company has seen a 0.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock’s price, do they really matter?

STNE’s Market Performance

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) has seen a 0.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.25% decline in the past month and a 39.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for STNE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.81% for STNE stock, with a simple moving average of 23.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNE

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $16.50. The rating they have provided for STNE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 05th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to STNE, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

STNE Trading at 8.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNE rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.55. In addition, StoneCo Ltd saw 68.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STNE starting from Mali Investment Holdings Ltd., who proposed sale 34,500 shares at the price of $11.63 back on Mar 24 ’25. After this action, Mali Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns shares of StoneCo Ltd, valued at $401,109 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.49 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for StoneCo Ltd stands at -0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.3. Equity return is now at value -8.85, with -2.23 for asset returns.

Based on StoneCo Ltd (STNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 988.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, StoneCo Ltd (STNE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.