Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PHYS is also noteworthy at 0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PHYS is 465.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume of PHYS on May 28, 2025 was 5.81M shares.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (AMEX: PHYS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.60 in relation to its previous close of 25.65. However, the company has experienced a 2.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marketbeat.com reported 2025-04-28 that Investors wondering if the last few months are a fluke—the result of panicked traders flocking to a safe haven amid tariff fears and other concerns—should take a longer view of gold. The spike in the price of the metal has been unfolding more or less continuously for over a year, since early 2024.

PHYS’s Market Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen a 2.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.36% gain in the past month and a 11.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for PHYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.71% for PHYS’s stock, with a 16.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHYS Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.06. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 25.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.47 for the present operating margin

0.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprott Physical Gold Trust stands at 1.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.73 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.