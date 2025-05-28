Spar Group, Inc (SGRP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Spar Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SGRP)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.77 in comparison to its previous close of 1.14, however, the company has experienced a -7.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-13 that SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) reachead $1.06 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +0.95% change compared to its last close.

Is It Worth Investing in Spar Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SGRP) Right Now?

SGRP has 36-month beta value of 0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SGRP is 11.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGRP on May 28, 2025 was 58.36K shares.

SGRP’s Market Performance

SGRP stock saw a decrease of -7.96% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.37% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for Spar Group, Inc (SGRP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.75% for SGRP’s stock, with a -43.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGRP Trading at -11.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRP fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0805. In addition, Spar Group, Inc saw -46.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRP starting from BROWN ROBERT G/, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $1.05 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, BROWN ROBERT G/ now owns 2,447,134 shares of Spar Group, Inc, valued at $6,300 using the latest closing price.

BROWN ROBERT G/, the 10% Owner of Spar Group, Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21 ’25, which means that BROWN ROBERT G/ is holding 2,453,134 shares at $1,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • 0.03 for the present operating margin
  • 0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spar Group, Inc stands at 0.05. Equity return is now at value -11.99, with -4.26 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spar Group, Inc (SGRP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

