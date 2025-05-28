SKK Holdings Ltd (SKK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of SKK Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SKK) has decreased by -6.50 when compared to last closing price of 0.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-16 that SINGAPORE, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SKK Holdings Limited (“SKK” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SKK), a civil engineering service provider that specializes in subsurface utility works in Singapore, today announced that it received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated April 14, 2025, notifying the Company that based on the closing bid price of the Company for the period from February 28, 2025 to April 11, 2025, the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirement of Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2), to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share.

Is It Worth Investing in SKK Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SKK) Right Now?

SKK Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SKK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for SKK is 5.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKK on May 28, 2025 was 104.94K shares.

SKK’s Market Performance

The stock of SKK Holdings Ltd (SKK) has seen a -15.78% decrease in the past week, with a -21.58% drop in the past month, and a -31.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for SKK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.16% for SKK’s stock, with a -68.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SKK Trading at -24.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -20.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKK fell by -12.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6915. In addition, SKK Holdings Ltd saw -43.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for SKK Holdings Ltd stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.1.

Based on SKK Holdings Ltd (SKK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SKK Holdings Ltd (SKK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.