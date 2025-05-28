Should You Invest in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Now?

The 36-month beta value for SRPT is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SRPT is 93.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.17% of that float. The average trading volume for SRPT on May 28, 2025 was 3.40M shares.

SRPT) stock’s latest price update

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT)’s stock price has increased by 1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 37.90. However, the company has seen a 1.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, shared the following update related to ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl), the only approved gene therapy for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. We have received feedback from the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom (U.K.) that dosing may continue uninterrupted in ENVISION, study SRP-9001-303. EN.

SRPT’s Market Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) has seen a 1.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -36.55% decline in the past month and a -64.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.92% for SRPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.09% for SRPT’s stock, with a -63.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $50 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRPT reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for SRPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 11th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to SRPT, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on April 02nd of the current year.

SRPT Trading at -31.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -37.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.12. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc saw -68.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Nicaise Claude, who sale 2,491 shares at the price of $99.64 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, Nicaise Claude now owns 27,812 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, valued at $248,203 using the latest closing price.

Nicaise Claude, the Director of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, proposed sale 2,491 shares at $99.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12 ’25, which means that Nicaise Claude is holding shares at $248,226 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -23.61, with -7.43 for asset returns.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 333.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at -9.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.