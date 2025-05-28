Should You Invest in Regions Financial Corp (RF) Now?

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for RF is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RF is 895.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.71% of that float. The average trading volume for RF on May 28, 2025 was 9.23M shares.

RF) stock’s latest price update

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.02 in relation to its previous close of 21.24. However, the company has experienced a -3.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that I analyze Barron’s top 100 sustainable companies, focusing on dividend-paying stocks using the yield-based ‘dogcatcher’ strategy for value and income. Six of 83 dividend-paying ESG stocks meet the ideal of annual dividends from $1,000 invested exceeding their share price, signaling potential value opportunities. Analyst targets suggest 20-45% net gains for the top ten ESG ‘dogs’ by May 2026, with risk and volatility varying by stock and sector.

RF’s Market Performance

Regions Financial Corp (RF) has experienced a -3.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.85% rise in the past month, and a -7.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for RF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.76% for RF’s stock, with a -5.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $24 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RF reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for RF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to RF, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

RF Trading at 3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.51. In addition, Regions Financial Corp saw -7.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RF starting from Willman Brian R, who sale 8,185 shares at the price of $21.37 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Willman Brian R now owns 0 shares of Regions Financial Corp, valued at $174,885 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON JOIA M, the Director of Regions Financial Corp, purchase 2,300 shares at $21.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11 ’25, which means that JOHNSON JOIA M is holding 17,486 shares at $48,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27 for the present operating margin

0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corp stands at 0.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 11.33, with 1.28 for asset returns.

Based on Regions Financial Corp (RF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.5 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -3.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Regions Financial Corp (RF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.