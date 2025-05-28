Should You Invest in Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Now?

The 36-month beta value for MBLY is at 0.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MBLY is 94.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 24.13% of that float. The average trading volume for MBLY on May 28, 2025 was 3.68M shares.

MBLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) has surged by 4.04 when compared to previous closing price of 15.61, but the company has seen a 3.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MBLY’s Market Performance

MBLY’s stock has risen by 3.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.27% and a quarterly rise of 1.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Mobileye Global Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.13% for MBLY’s stock, with a 6.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBLY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MBLY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBLY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $18 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBLY reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for MBLY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MBLY, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

MBLY Trading at 10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBLY rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.60. In addition, Mobileye Global Inc saw -18.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBLY starting from Ouriel Boaz, who sale 67,493 shares at the price of $16.09 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Ouriel Boaz now owns 107,853 shares of Mobileye Global Inc, valued at $1,085,956 using the latest closing price.

Ouriel Boaz, the Officer of Mobileye Global Inc, proposed sale 67,493 shares at $16.50 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Ouriel Boaz is holding shares at $1,113,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.68 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobileye Global Inc stands at -1.6. The total capital return value is set at -0.25. Equity return is now at value -22.18, with -21.36 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.