Should You Invest in Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) Now?

The 36-month beta value for LFCR is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LFCR is 32.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.82% of that float. The average trading volume for LFCR on May 28, 2025 was 240.36K shares.

LFCR) stock’s latest price update

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: LFCR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.17 in relation to its previous close of 6.72. However, the company has experienced a 4.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Mr. DaFonseca Possesses Nearly 30 Years of Broad Drug Development Experience, including More than 15 Years Leading High Performing CDMO Sales Organizations

LFCR’s Market Performance

LFCR’s stock has risen by 4.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.72% and a quarterly rise of 21.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Lifecore Biomedical Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.60% for LFCR’s stock, with a 14.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFCR

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFCR reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for LFCR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 05th, 2024.

LFCR Trading at 7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFCR rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, Lifecore Biomedical Inc saw -5.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFCR starting from English Aron R., who sale 12,334 shares at the price of $7.00 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, English Aron R. now owns 1,650,240 shares of Lifecore Biomedical Inc, valued at $86,353 using the latest closing price.

English Aron R., the 10% Owner of Lifecore Biomedical Inc, sale 45,698 shares at $7.03 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that English Aron R. is holding 1,662,574 shares at $321,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifecore Biomedical Inc stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at -0.1. Equity return is now at value -83.58, with -18.46 for asset returns.

Based on Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.98 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 58.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 35.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.