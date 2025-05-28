Should You Invest in Hologic, Inc (HOLX) Now?

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HOLX is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HOLX is 220.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume for HOLX on May 28, 2025 was 3.50M shares.

HOLX) stock’s latest price update

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX)’s stock price has increased by 2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 62.17. However, the company has seen a 12.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-27 that Private equity firms TPG and Blackstone BX recently bid to acquire Hologic Inc. HOLX, valuing the U.S. medical technology company at over $16 billion.

HOLX’s Market Performance

HOLX’s stock has risen by 12.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.31% and a quarterly drop of -1.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.90% for Hologic, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.39% for HOLX stock, with a simple moving average of -10.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Market Perform” to HOLX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

HOLX Trading at 8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares surge +8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX rose by +12.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.49. In addition, Hologic, Inc saw -11.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from Madaus Martin D, who purchase 5,445 shares at the price of $55.24 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, Madaus Martin D now owns 5,445 shares of Hologic, Inc, valued at $300,760 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Essex D, the Chief Operating Officer of Hologic, Inc, sale 24,856 shares at $76.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04 ’24, which means that Mitchell Essex D is holding 27,957 shares at $1,897,482 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hologic, Inc stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 11.77, with 6.45 for asset returns.

Based on Hologic, Inc (HOLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.3 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hologic, Inc (HOLX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.