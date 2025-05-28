Should You Invest in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Now?

The 36-month beta value for ESPR is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ESPR is 194.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.34% of that float. The average trading volume for ESPR on May 28, 2025 was 5.40M shares.

ESPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) has increased by 3.75 when compared to last closing price of 0.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Micro Labs USA, Inc. and its affiliate Micro Labs Limited (together, Micro Labs). This agreement resolves the patent litigation brought by Esperion against Micro Labs in response to Micro Labs’ Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) seeking approval to market a generic version of NEXLETOL prior to the expiration of the applicable patents. Pursuant to the agreement, Micro Labs has agreed not to market a generic version of NEXLETOL in the United States prior to April 19, 2040, unless certain limited circumstances customarily included in these types of agreements occur.

ESPR’s Market Performance

ESPR’s stock has fallen by -5.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.88% and a quarterly drop of -52.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.29% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.55% for ESPR stock, with a simple moving average of -54.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESPR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ESPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ESPR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on December 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESPR reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ESPR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ESPR, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on June 20th of the previous year.

ESPR Trading at -25.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR fell by -5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8774. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc saw -62.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Warren Eric, who sale 108 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Apr 17 ’25. After this action, Warren Eric now owns 370,218 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc, valued at $106 using the latest closing price.

Halladay Benjamin, the Chief Financial Officer of Esperion Therapeutics Inc, sale 8 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17 ’25, which means that Halladay Benjamin is holding 481,702 shares at $8 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15 for the present operating margin

0.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.59. The total capital return value is set at -0.75.

Based on Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR), the company’s capital structure generated -2.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.