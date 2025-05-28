Should You Invest in East West Bancorp, Inc (EWBC) Now?

East West Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: EWBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for EWBC is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EWBC is 136.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.41% of that float. The average trading volume for EWBC on May 28, 2025 was 1.25M shares.

EWBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of East West Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: EWBC) has increased by 2.26 when compared to last closing price of 90.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-14 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does East West Bancorp (EWBC) have what it takes?

EWBC’s Market Performance

East West Bancorp, Inc (EWBC) has seen a -2.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.34% gain in the past month and a -1.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for EWBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for EWBC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $115 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWBC reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for EWBC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EWBC, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

EWBC Trading at 7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.06. In addition, East West Bancorp, Inc saw -3.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from Kim Lisa L., who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $95.04 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Kim Lisa L. now owns 14,849 shares of East West Bancorp, Inc, valued at $199,584 using the latest closing price.

Kim Lisa L., the Officer of East West Bancorp, Inc, proposed sale 2,100 shares at $94.99 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Kim Lisa L. is holding shares at $199,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp, Inc stands at 0.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 15.66, with 1.59 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp, Inc (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, East West Bancorp, Inc (EWBC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.