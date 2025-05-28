Should You Invest in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Now?

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BK is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BK is 713.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume for BK on May 28, 2025 was 4.46M shares.

BK) stock’s latest price update

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK)’s stock price has plunge by 1.28relation to previous closing price of 89.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (“BNY”) (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, today announced that Jim Crowley, Global Head of BNY Pershing, will speak at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference in New York at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

BK’s Market Performance

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) has experienced a -0.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.72% rise in the past month, and a 4.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.78% for BK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.66% for BK stock, with a simple moving average of 14.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BK

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BK reach a price target of $94, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for BK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to BK, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

BK Trading at 9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +14.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BK fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.21. In addition, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp saw 17.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BK starting from McCarthy J Kevin, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $79.03 back on Apr 29 ’25. After this action, McCarthy J Kevin now owns 55,115 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, valued at $2,370,900 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy J. Kevin, the Officer of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, proposed sale 30,000 shares at $78.91 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29 ’25, which means that McCarthy J. Kevin is holding shares at $2,367,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stands at 0.25. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 11.29, with 1.08 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.