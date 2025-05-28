Should You Invest in APi Group Corporation (APG) Now?

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for APG is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APG is 151.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.40% of that float. The average trading volume for APG on May 28, 2025 was 1.95M shares.

APG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has surged by 2.72 when compared to previous closing price of 45.61, but the company has seen a 1.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that NEW BRIGHTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APi” or the “Company”) will host its 2025 Investor Day today at the New York Stock Exchange, beginning at 9:00 am ET. At today’s event, APi plans to provide updates to its strategic plan and introduce the following long-term 10/16/60+ financial targets: $10+ billion in net revenues by 2028, with mid-single-digit organic growth, 16%+ adjusted EBITDA margin by 2028, 60%+ of net revenues from inspection, service and monitori.

APG’s Market Performance

APi Group Corporation (APG) has experienced a 1.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.13% rise in the past month, and a 16.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for APG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.52% for APG stock, with a simple moving average of 27.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $45 based on the research report published on January 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APG reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for APG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2025.

APG Trading at 19.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +25.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.98. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw 30.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from ASHKEN IAN G H, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $42.72 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, ASHKEN IAN G H now owns 5,612,102 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $6,408,000 using the latest closing price.

LILLIE JAMES E, the Director of APi Group Corporation, sale 200,000 shares at $42.73 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that LILLIE JAMES E is holding 5,088,734 shares at $8,546,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for APi Group Corporation stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 9.09, with 3.14 for asset returns.

Based on APi Group Corporation (APG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 484.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, APi Group Corporation (APG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.