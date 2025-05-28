Should You Invest in AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Now?

The 36-month beta value for ABCL is at 0.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ABCL is 223.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.27% of that float. The average trading volume for ABCL on May 28, 2025 was 4.31M shares.

ABCL) stock’s latest price update

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.51relation to previous closing price of 1.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.98% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $ABCL–AbCellera Receives Authorization from Health Canada to Initiate the Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ABCL635 for Vasomotor Symptoms Due to Menopause.

ABCL’s Market Performance

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) has seen a -1.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.96% decline in the past month and a -29.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for ABCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.13% for ABCL’s stock, with a -25.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCL

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABCL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ABCL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2024.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABCL, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

ABCL Trading at -12.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -23.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCL fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1320. In addition, AbCellera Biologics Inc saw -32.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.95 for the present operating margin

-3.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for AbCellera Biologics Inc stands at -7.26. The total capital return value is set at -0.64. Equity return is now at value -15.59, with -11.96 for asset returns.

Based on AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -204.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.