SentinelOne Inc (S) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for S is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for S is 297.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of S on May 28, 2025 was 5.19M shares.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.62 in relation to its previous close of 19.76. However, the company has experienced a 0.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-27 that It’s hard to find many stocks involved with artificial intelligence (AI) that haven’t worked out, but SentinelOne (S -0.10%) is one. The upstart cybersecurity company went public in the summer of 2021.

S’s Market Performance

SentinelOne Inc (S) has seen a 0.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.01% gain in the past month and a -3.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for S. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.95% for S stock, with a simple moving average of -11.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of S

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for S stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for S by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for S in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $26 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see S reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for S stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

S Trading at 7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.51. In addition, SentinelOne Inc saw -9.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Smith Ric, who sale 3,187 shares at the price of $18.54 back on May 06 ’25. After this action, Smith Ric now owns 1,058,025 shares of SentinelOne Inc, valued at $59,093 using the latest closing price.

Conder Keenan Michael, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y of SentinelOne Inc, sale 1,335 shares at $18.54 during a trade that took place back on May 06 ’25, which means that Conder Keenan Michael is holding 607,429 shares at $24,753 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.4 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at -0.18. Equity return is now at value -17.68, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -238.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SentinelOne Inc (S) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.