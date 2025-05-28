Sempra (SRE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 77.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sempra (NYSE: SRE) today announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.645 per share quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock, which is payable July 15, 2025, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on June 26, 2025. About Sempra Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers.

Is It Worth Investing in Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is above average at 17.36x. The 36-month beta value for SRE is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SRE is 651.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of SRE on May 28, 2025 was 5.49M shares.

SRE’s Market Performance

SRE stock saw an increase of 0.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.66% and a quarterly increase of 11.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.03% for Sempra (SRE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.57% for SRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SRE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $70 based on the research report published on April 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to SRE, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

SRE Trading at 8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.19. In addition, Sempra saw -10.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from DAY DIANA L, who sale 8,015 shares at the price of $74.26 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, DAY DIANA L now owns 16,969 shares of Sempra, valued at $595,212 using the latest closing price.

DAY DIANA L, the Officer of Sempra, proposed sale 8,015 shares at $75.13 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that DAY DIANA L is holding shares at $602,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sempra stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 9.76, with 3.15 for asset returns.

Based on Sempra (SRE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Sempra (SRE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.