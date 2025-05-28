Seer Inc (SEER) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Seer Inc (SEER) has seen a -5.31% decrease in the past week, with a -0.51% drop in the past month, and a -12.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for SEER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.75% for SEER’s stock, with a -4.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seer Inc (NASDAQ: SEER) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SEER is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SEER is 32.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.02% of that float. The average trading volume of SEER on May 28, 2025 was 254.98K shares.

SEER) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Seer Inc (NASDAQ: SEER) has decreased by -6.67 when compared to last closing price of 2.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-13 that Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 13, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Kelly Gura – Investor Relations Omid Farokhzad – Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board David Horn – Chief Financial Officer and President Conference Call Participants Rachel Vatnsdal – JPMorgan Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Seer first quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEER stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SEER by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEER in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEER reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for SEER stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEER, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

SEER Trading at 1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEER fell by -5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.00. In addition, Seer Inc saw -15.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEER starting from Horn David R., who sale 6,760 shares at the price of $2.08 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Horn David R. now owns 443,629 shares of Seer Inc, valued at $14,028 using the latest closing price.

Farokhzad Omid, the CEO AND CHAIR of Seer Inc, sale 33,663 shares at $2.08 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Farokhzad Omid is holding 1,306,060 shares at $69,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.31 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seer Inc stands at -5.66. The total capital return value is set at -0.29. Equity return is now at value -24.73, with -22.33 for asset returns.

Based on Seer Inc (SEER), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -93.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Seer Inc (SEER) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.