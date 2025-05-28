Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) is 16.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STX is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for STX is 211.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.94% of that float. On May 28, 2025, STX’s average trading volume was 4.29M shares.

STX) stock’s latest price update

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX)’s stock price has surge by 3.82relation to previous closing price of 112.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that Seagate’s HAMR transition will dramatically expand gross margins and catalyze market share gains, driving outsize growth. Seagate is years ahead of Western Digital on HAMR, and this lead will persist for years. The AI and data center boom ensures robust demand for high-capacity HDDs, with Seagate’s products remaining the low-cost storage solution.

STX’s Market Performance

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has seen a 7.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 41.54% gain in the past month and a 17.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for STX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.03% for STX stock, with a simple moving average of 21.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $100 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STX reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for STX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2025.

STX Trading at 32.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +42.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.88. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc saw 35.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from BAN SENG TEH, who proposed sale 4,201 shares at the price of $115.00 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, BAN SENG TEH now owns shares of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, valued at $483,115 using the latest closing price.

BRUNER JUDY, the Director of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, sale 10,446 shares at $108.71 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that BRUNER JUDY is holding 12,268 shares at $1,135,559 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.32.

Based on Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at -6.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.