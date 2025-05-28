Scynexis Inc’s (SCYX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SCYX stock has gone down by -12.26%, with a monthly decline of -28.43% and a quarterly plunge of -27.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.63% for Scynexis Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.28% for SCYX’s stock, with a -39.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCYX is 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SCYX is 37.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCYX on May 28, 2025 was 120.67K shares.

SCYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) has dropped by -5.93 compared to previous close of 0.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-12 that JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on January 22, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCYX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SCYX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SCYX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

SCYX Trading at -22.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -24.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX fell by -12.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9043. In addition, Scynexis Inc saw -39.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCYX starting from Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund, who proposed sale 4,709 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Dec 18 ’24. After this action, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund now owns shares of Scynexis Inc, valued at $5,792 using the latest closing price.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Smal, the 10% Owner of Scynexis Inc, proposed sale 128,957 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18 ’24, which means that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Smal is holding shares at $158,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.26 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scynexis Inc stands at -11.42. The total capital return value is set at -0.61. Equity return is now at value -43.47, with -29.10 for asset returns.

Based on Scynexis Inc (SCYX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -28.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -18.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Scynexis Inc (SCYX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.