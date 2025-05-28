Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Stock Sees a0.23 Increase

In the past week, SAND stock has gone up by 6.05%, with a monthly gain of 3.91% and a quarterly surge of 42.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Sandstorm Gold Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.51% for SAND’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) is 90.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SAND is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SAND is 268.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On May 28, 2025, SAND’s average trading volume was 5.24M shares.

SAND) stock’s latest price update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 8.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) today announced that, further to the Company’s press release dated May 12, 2025, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) has updated its voting recommendations regarding proposals relating to amendments to the Company’s share-based compensation program to be voted on at the Company’s upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May 30, 2025 (the “Meeting”).

Analysts’ Opinion of SAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAND stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SAND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAND in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAND reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for SAND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 05th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to SAND, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

SAND Trading at 10.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAND rose by +6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.47. In addition, Sandstorm Gold Ltd saw 57.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAND starting from Orion Mine Finance Fund III LP, who proposed sale 676,191 shares at the price of $8.56 back on Oct 28 ’24. After this action, Orion Mine Finance Fund III LP now owns shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd, valued at $5,788,195 using the latest closing price.

Orion Mine Finance Fund II LP, the Stockholder (1) of Sandstorm Gold Ltd, proposed sale 3,223,809 shares at $8.56 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28 ’24, which means that Orion Mine Finance Fund II LP is holding shares at $27,595,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.52 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sandstorm Gold Ltd stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 2.05, with 1.55 for asset returns.

Based on Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 126.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.