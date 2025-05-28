Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ: SGD) has increased by 8.37 when compared to last closing price of 0.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a 18.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-02 that MIAMI, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) (“SGD” or the “Company”), a real estate development and innovation company, releases a letter to shareholders from CEO David Villarreal: Dear SGD Shareholders, We wanted to take a moment to address the recent trading activity surrounding our stock and reassure our shareholders that there have been no changes to our current operating plans or strategic objectives. While we are aware of fluctuations in trading volume and stock price, we want to make it clear that there have been no adverse developments internally or externally that have impacted the Company’s operational trajectory or its ongoing acquisition of Resource Group US Holdings LLC (“Resource Group”).

Is It Worth Investing in Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ: SGD) Right Now?

SGD has 36-month beta value of 3.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SGD is 1.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGD on May 28, 2025 was 50.08K shares.

SGD’s Market Performance

The stock of Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD) has seen a 18.62% increase in the past week, with a -16.41% drop in the past month, and a -20.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.86% for SGD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.90% for SGD’s stock, with a -61.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGD Trading at -11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares sank -13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGD rose by +17.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8662. In addition, Safe and Green Development Corp saw -61.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGD starting from Brune Nicolai Ayrton, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Sep 09 ’24. After this action, Brune Nicolai Ayrton now owns 155,472 shares of Safe and Green Development Corp, valued at $3,163 using the latest closing price.

Brune Nicolai Ayrton, the Chief Financial Officer of Safe and Green Development Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $0.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10 ’24, which means that Brune Nicolai Ayrton is holding 145,472 shares at $2,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.68 for the present operating margin

-4.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe and Green Development Corp stands at -45.6. The total capital return value is set at -4.36. Equity return is now at value -597.20, with -64.38 for asset returns.

Based on Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 31.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -5.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 66.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.