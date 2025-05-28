RTX Corp (RTX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) is 39.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RTX is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RTX is 1.33B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On May 28, 2025, RTX’s average trading volume was 5.57M shares.

RTX) stock’s latest price update

RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX)’s stock price has increased by 1.39 compared to its previous closing price of 132.35. However, the company has seen a -2.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. reuters.com reported 2025-05-27 that Striking workers at RTX’s Pratt & Whitney approved the company’s second contract offer on Tuesday by 74%, according to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

RTX’s Market Performance

RTX’s stock has fallen by -2.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.16% and a quarterly rise of 5.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.25% for RTX Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.28% for RTX’s stock, with a 8.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $140 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RTX reach a price target of $129. The rating they have provided for RTX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to RTX, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

RTX Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.20. In addition, RTX Corp saw 15.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Gregory Hayes, who proposed sale 256,332 shares at the price of $135.98 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Gregory Hayes now owns shares of RTX Corp, valued at $34,855,000 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Amy L, the Corporate VP and Controller of RTX Corp, sale 4,146 shares at $127.54 during a trade that took place back on May 06 ’25, which means that Johnson Amy L is holding 9,546 shares at $528,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for RTX Corp stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 7.54, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Based on RTX Corp (RTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 12.16 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RTX Corp (RTX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.