Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RPRX is 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RPRX is 332.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPRX on May 28, 2025 was 4.83M shares.

RPRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) has jumped by 0.74 compared to previous close of 32.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it has successfully closed the acquisition of its external manager, RP Management, LLC (“RP Management”). The acquisition received overwhelming support from Royalty Pharma’s shareholders, with 99.9% of votes cast in favor of the transaction.

RPRX’s Market Performance

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has seen a -4.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.52% gain in the past month and a -2.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for RPRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.67% for RPRX’s stock, with a 10.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RPRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RPRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $51 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPRX reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for RPRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to RPRX, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

RPRX Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPRX fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.91. In addition, Royalty Pharma plc saw 28.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.84 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royalty Pharma plc stands at 0.48. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 16.57, with 6.48 for asset returns.

Based on Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.29 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 95.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.