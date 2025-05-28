Roku Inc’s (ROKU) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ROKU stock has gone up by 1.65%, with a monthly gain of 6.53% and a quarterly plunge of -15.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Roku Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.66% for ROKU’s stock, with a -1.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ROKU is at 2.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ROKU is 128.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.15% of that float. The average trading volume for ROKU on May 28, 2025 was 4.30M shares.

ROKU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) has surged by 0.85 when compared to previous closing price of 71.98, but the company has seen a 1.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Consumer confidence rebounds in May. Zacks highlights DIS, NFLX, CHTR, ROKU and RBLX as top buy picks in the consumer discretionary space.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROKU stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for ROKU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROKU in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $100 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROKU reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for ROKU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 17th, 2025.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Buy” to ROKU, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

ROKU Trading at 8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.42. In addition, Roku Inc saw -2.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from Banks Matthew C., who sale 206 shares at the price of $70.32 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Banks Matthew C. now owns 6,843 shares of Roku Inc, valued at $14,486 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.06. Equity return is now at value -4.34, with -2.54 for asset returns.

Based on Roku Inc (ROKU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 446.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 196.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at -57.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roku Inc (ROKU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.