Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROIV is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ROIV is 438.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROIV on May 28, 2025 was 6.52M shares.

ROIV) stock’s latest price update

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 10.87. However, the company has seen a -0.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 29, 2025, to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and provide a business update.

ROIV’s Market Performance

ROIV’s stock has fallen by -0.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.27% and a quarterly rise of 2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Roivant Sciences Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.52% for ROIV stock, with a simple moving average of -4.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $17 based on the research report published on February 15, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROIV reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ROIV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ROIV, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

ROIV Trading at 1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.65%, as shares sank -3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.04. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd saw -9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Venker Eric, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $10.95 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Venker Eric now owns 1,077,197 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd, valued at $1,095,000 using the latest closing price.

Venker Eric, the Officer of Roivant Sciences Ltd, proposed sale 100,000 shares at $10.95 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Venker Eric is holding shares at $1,094,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.27 for the present operating margin

0.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roivant Sciences Ltd stands at -1.2. The total capital return value is set at -0.18. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -6.11 for asset returns.

Based on Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -48.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.31 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 59.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 37.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.