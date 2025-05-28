Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 60.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. reuters.com reported 2025-05-23 that Chile’s state-run mining firm ENAMI aims for its new Rio Tinto lithium partnership at Altoandinos to begin production in 2032 with 35,000 metric tons of the battery metal per year, and ramp up over three years to 75,000 tons, ENAMI company chief Ivan Mlynarz said on Friday.

Is It Worth Investing in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) is above average at 8.51x. The 36-month beta value for RIO is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RIO is 1.25B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume of RIO on May 28, 2025 was 3.20M shares.

RIO’s Market Performance

The stock of Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has seen a -3.82% decrease in the past week, with a -1.65% drop in the past month, and a -2.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for RIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.64% for RIO’s stock, with a -3.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RIO Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares sank -1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.87. In addition, Rio Tinto plc ADR saw 1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rio Tinto plc ADR stands at 0.2. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 20.93, with 11.14 for asset returns.

Based on Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 22.31 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.