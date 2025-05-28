Ring Energy Inc’s (REI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, REI stock has gone down by -4.82%, with a monthly decline of -13.82% and a quarterly plunge of -37.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for Ring Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.49% for REI stock, with a simple moving average of -42.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) is above average at 2.23x. The 36-month beta value for REI is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for REI is 153.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.84% of that float. The average trading volume of REI on May 28, 2025 was 2.25M shares.

REI stock's latest price update

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.06relation to previous closing price of 0.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-11 that Ring reduced its capex budget for the remaining three quarters of 2025 by nearly 50%. This increased its projected free cash flow for 2025 to around $52 million. Ring’s 2H 2025 oil production guidance was cut by 10%, due to the large reduction in development activity.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for REI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REI reach a price target of $4.75. The rating they have provided for REI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

REI Trading at -16.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -15.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8449. In addition, Ring Energy Inc saw -41.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC, who sale 95,782 shares at the price of $0.80 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC now owns 26,305,275 shares of Ring Energy Inc, valued at $76,626 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.43 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ring Energy Inc stands at 0.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 8.52, with 4.92 for asset returns.

Based on Ring Energy Inc (REI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 229.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Ring Energy Inc (REI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.