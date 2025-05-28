Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) has seen a -3.38% decrease in the past week, with a -7.18% drop in the past month, and a 15.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for RYTM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.95% for RYTM’s stock, with a 7.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RYTM is at 2.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RYTM is 58.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.34% of that float. The average trading volume for RYTM on May 28, 2025 was 731.08K shares.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.10 compared to its previous closing price of 62.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that — New data showed setmelanotide achieved consistent, meaningful weight reduction — — Multiple presentations delivered at the first-ever Joint Congress between the European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology and the European Society of Endocrinology (ESPE-ESE); 32 nd annual European Congress on Obesity (ECO); and the 2025 annual meeting of the Pediatric Endocrine Society (PES 2025) — BOSTON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients living with rare neuroendocrine diseases, today announced the presentation of new, real-world data at two European congresses that show consistent improvements in body mass index (BMI), BMI-z, and hunger scores in a total of 35 patients with acquired or congenital hypothalamic obesity who were treated with setmelanotide for up to nine months. Physicians from Sorbonne University in Paris delivered two oral presentations with data from patients in the early-access programs in France.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYTM reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for RYTM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to RYTM, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 02nd of the current year.

RYTM Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.61. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 5.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Cramer Pamela J., who sale 7,031 shares at the price of $65.09 back on Apr 29 ’25. After this action, Cramer Pamela J. now owns 19,209 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $457,663 using the latest closing price.

Mazabraud Yann, the EVP, Head of International of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 6,745 shares at $65.08 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29 ’25, which means that Mazabraud Yann is holding 37,655 shares at $438,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.26 for the present operating margin

0.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -1.24. The total capital return value is set at -0.63. Equity return is now at value -418.97, with -52.28 for asset returns.

Based on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -27.93. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -238.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.