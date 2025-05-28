Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.65relation to previous closing price of 35.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that Focus on high-quality, dividend-paying stocks with temporary setbacks, offering both value and income for patient investors. Bristol-Myers Squibb is deeply undervalued, carries a 5.3% yield, strong profitability, and a promising neurodegenerative drug pipeline. Rexford Industrial Realty offers a 5% yield, benefits from supply-constrained Southern California industrial markets, and trades far below historical valuation.

Is It Worth Investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) Right Now?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for REXR is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for REXR is 236.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REXR on May 28, 2025 was 2.69M shares.

REXR’s Market Performance

REXR’s stock has seen a 1.48% increase for the week, with a 6.77% rise in the past month and a -11.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.88% for REXR’s stock, with a -14.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on January 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REXR reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for REXR stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 25th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to REXR, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

REXR Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.65. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc saw -7.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from CLARK LAURA E, who sale 14,185 shares at the price of $50.15 back on Sep 10 ’24. After this action, CLARK LAURA E now owns 0 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, valued at $711,342 using the latest closing price.

CLARK LAURA E, the Officer of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, proposed sale 14,185 shares at $49.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10 ’24, which means that CLARK LAURA E is holding shares at $701,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39 for the present operating margin

0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc stands at 0.29. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 3.35, with 2.21 for asset returns.

Based on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 659.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.