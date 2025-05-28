Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, RPAY stock has gone up by 10.44%, with a monthly gain of 3.17% and a quarterly plunge of -36.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.68% for Repay Holdings Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.18% for RPAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -35.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Right Now?

RPAY has 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RPAY is 72.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPAY on May 28, 2025 was 1.63M shares.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY)'s stock price has gone rise by 5.08 in comparison to its previous close of 4.33, however, the company has experienced a 10.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPAY stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RPAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPAY in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $10 based on the research report published on February 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPAY reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for RPAY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 05th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to RPAY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

RPAY Trading at -2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +18.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY rose by +10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw -40.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAY starting from Alias Shaler, who purchase 118 shares at the price of $4.15 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Alias Shaler now owns 264,990 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $490 using the latest closing price.

Alias Shaler, the President of Repay Holdings Corporation, purchase 174,404 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Alias Shaler is holding 249,404 shares at $723,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repay Holdings Corporation stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -1.64, with -0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -329.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 100.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.