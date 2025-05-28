Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for REKR is 2.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for REKR is 112.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REKR on May 28, 2025 was 3.92M shares.

The stock price of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) has surged by 18.81 when compared to previous closing price of 1.01, but the company has seen a 14.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-14 that Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Robert Berman – Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Eyal Hen – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Aditya Dagaonkar – Northland Capital Tim Moore – Clear Street Noah Levitz – William Blair Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today’s Rekor Systems, Inc. Conference Call. My name is Matt, and I’ll be your coordinator for today.

REKR’s Market Performance

REKR’s stock has risen by 14.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.06% and a quarterly drop of -16.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.11% for Rekor Systems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.57% for REKR’s stock, with a -1.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REKR reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for REKR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 11th, 2021.

REKR Trading at 27.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.55%, as shares surge +17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR rose by +14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0207. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc saw -23.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from Arctis Global LLC, who purchase 2,275,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Jul 05 ’24. After this action, Arctis Global LLC now owns 12,312,491 shares of Rekor Systems Inc, valued at $3,185,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.13 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc stands at -1.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.2. Equity return is now at value -121.54, with -57.42 for asset returns.

Based on Rekor Systems Inc (REKR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -48.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -48.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.