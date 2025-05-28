Realty Income Corp (O) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O)’s stock price has increased by 1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 55.53. However, the company has seen a -0.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that O’s 5.8% yield, 30-year dividend streak and diversified portfolio spotlight it as a steady income pick amid market uncertainty.

Is It Worth Investing in Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) is above average at 50.96x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for O is 901.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of O on May 28, 2025 was 6.10M shares.

O’s Market Performance

O stock saw a decrease of -0.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.28% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.98% for Realty Income Corp (O). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.12% for O’s stock, with a -2.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for O stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for O by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for O in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $61 based on the research report published on February 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see O reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for O stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to O, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

O Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, O fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.23. In addition, Realty Income Corp saw 5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at O starting from McLaughlin Gregory, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $56.17 back on Dec 03 ’24. After this action, McLaughlin Gregory now owns 34,636 shares of Realty Income Corp, valued at $70,212 using the latest closing price.

McLaughlin Gregory, the Director of Realty Income Corp, proposed sale 1,250 shares at $56.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03 ’24, which means that McLaughlin Gregory is holding shares at $70,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for O

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.44 for the present operating margin

0.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realty Income Corp stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.42 for asset returns.

Based on Realty Income Corp (O), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.33 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Realty Income Corp (O) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.