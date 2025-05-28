Real-Time Update: VSee Health Inc (VSEE) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of VSee Health Inc (VSEE) has seen a 18.41% increase in the past week, with a 0.79% gain in the past month, and a -11.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for VSEE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.40% for VSEE’s stock, with a -12.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VSee Health Inc (NASDAQ: VSEE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VSEE is 0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VSEE is 6.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSEE on May 28, 2025 was 48.38K shares.

VSEE) stock’s latest price update

VSee Health Inc (NASDAQ: VSEE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.43 compared to its previous closing price of 1.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #AIinHealthcare–VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: VSEE), a leader in digital health solutions, customized virtual health workflow integration, and real-time health data analytics, announces the launch of Project MAMA (Mom’s AI for Maternity Aid), an innovative telehealth initiative to reduce high maternal mortality rates in rural, isolated Philippines communities of Zamboanga Sibugay. Working with maternal care physicians and specialists from Stanford University and Ateneo de Zamboa.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSEE stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for VSEE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSEE in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on February 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

VSEE Trading at 9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares surge +2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSEE rose by +18.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1594. In addition, VSee Health Inc saw -5.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VSEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.3 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for VSee Health Inc stands at -6.93. The total capital return value is set at -10.11. Equity return is now at value -3190.66, with -337.14 for asset returns.

Based on VSee Health Inc (VSEE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -24.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VSee Health Inc (VSEE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.