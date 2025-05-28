Real-Time Update: UBS Group AG (UBS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, UBS stock has gone down by -5.07%, with a monthly gain of 6.73% and a quarterly plunge of -4.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for UBS Group AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.06% for UBS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Right Now?

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31x compared to its average ratio. UBS has 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UBS is 2.84B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UBS on May 28, 2025 was 4.39M shares.

UBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has increased by 0.95 when compared to last closing price of 31.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that UBS outlook upgrade by Fitch to Positive cites smooth Credit Suisse integration, rising profitability, and strong capital and liquidity metrics.

UBS Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS fell by -5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.71. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBS starting from UBS Group AG, who sale 100 shares at the price of $7.68 back on Feb 21 ’25. After this action, UBS Group AG now owns 9,501 shares of UBS Group AG, valued at $768 using the latest closing price.

UBS Group AG, the 10% Owner of UBS Group AG, purchase 3,715 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27 ’24, which means that UBS Group AG is holding 146,012 shares at $2,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value 5.83, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Based on UBS Group AG (UBS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 10.19 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 15.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, UBS Group AG (UBS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.