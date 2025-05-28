Real-Time Update: Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) has gone down by -2.76% for the week, with a 1.03% rise in the past month and a 7.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.78% for SBRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.58% for SBRA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is above average at 29.79x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SBRA is 233.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBRA on May 28, 2025 was 2.57M shares.

SBRA) stock’s latest price update

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA)’s stock price has soared by 0.92 in relation to previous closing price of 17.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $SBRA #ASHA–Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Costa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, Darrin Smith, the company’s Executive Vice President of Investments, and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Executive Vice President of Finance, will participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference June 2 – 5, 2025 at th.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBRA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for SBRA stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to SBRA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

SBRA Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.70. In addition, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc saw 1.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBRA starting from FOSTER MICHAEL J, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $18.22 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, FOSTER MICHAEL J now owns 64,725 shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc, valued at $200,376 using the latest closing price.

Michael J. Foster, the Director of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc, proposed sale 11,000 shares at $17.50 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Michael J. Foster is holding shares at $192,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.52 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc stands at 0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 5.15, with 2.65 for asset returns.

Based on Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 412.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.