Real-Time Update: Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has seen a -3.00% decrease in the past week, with a 7.21% gain in the past month, and a -5.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for RITM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.41% for RITM stock, with a simple moving average of 0.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) Right Now?

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.43x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RITM is 527.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of RITM was 5.09M shares.

RITM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) has surged by 1.53 when compared to previous closing price of 11.13, but the company has seen a -3.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that Rithm Capital offers a secure 9% dividend yield, well-covered by distributable earnings, making it highly attractive for passive income investors. The trust’s significant Mortgage Servicing Rights exposure benefits from a higher-for-longer interest rate environment, supporting resilience and upside potential. Rithm Capital trades at a 9% discount to book value, providing a margin of safety and potential for re-rating as market conditions stabilize.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $14 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RITM reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for RITM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 06th, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RITM, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

RITM Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.35. In addition, Rithm Capital Corporation saw 4.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RITM starting from Rithm Capital Corp., who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, Rithm Capital Corp. now owns 400,000 shares of Rithm Capital Corporation, valued at $10,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corporation stands at 0.26. Equity return is now at value 9.36, with 1.52 for asset returns.

Based on Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.