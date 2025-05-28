Raytech Holding Ltd (RAY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Raytech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RAY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.14 in relation to its previous close of 2.21. However, the company has experienced a 30.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-01-10 that HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Raytech Holding Limited (the “Company” or “RAY”), a Hong Kong-headquartered company specializing in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners, today announced its financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Raytech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RAY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RAY is -5.18.

The public float for RAY is 3.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAY on May 28, 2025 was 3.44M shares.

RAY’s Market Performance

The stock of Raytech Holding Ltd (RAY) has seen a 30.60% increase in the past week, with a -7.00% drop in the past month, and a 121.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.13% for RAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.95% for RAY stock, with a simple moving average of 48.42% for the last 200 days.

RAY Trading at 23.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.37%, as shares sank -0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAY rose by +30.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.73. In addition, Raytech Holding Ltd saw 83.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raytech Holding Ltd stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at -9.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Raytech Holding Ltd (RAY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.