Rayonier Inc (RYN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Rayonier Inc (RYN) has seen a -1.87% decrease in the past week, with a -3.52% drop in the past month, and a -10.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for RYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.46% for RYN’s stock, with a -13.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Inc (NYSE: RYN) Right Now?

Rayonier Inc (NYSE: RYN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for RYN is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RYN is 154.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume for RYN on May 28, 2025 was 1.15M shares.

The stock of Rayonier Inc (NYSE: RYN) has increased by 1.20 when compared to last closing price of 23.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.87% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that WILDLIGHT, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that Mark D. McHugh, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 4 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY. To access a live webcast of the presentation, participants can visit the Investor Relations section of Rayonier’s website at www.rayonier.com and follow the registration link. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s websit.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RYN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RYN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $31 based on the research report published on March 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYN reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for RYN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to RYN, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

RYN Trading at -6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYN fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.70. In addition, Rayonier Inc saw -9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYN starting from Martin V. Larkin, who sale 11,998 shares at the price of $30.66 back on Sep 12 ’24. After this action, Martin V. Larkin now owns 28,170 shares of Rayonier Inc, valued at $367,859 using the latest closing price.

Martin V. Larkin, the Director of Rayonier Inc, sale 10,011 shares at $30.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11 ’24, which means that Martin V. Larkin is holding 40,168 shares at $306,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Inc stands at 0.3. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 18.78, with 10.17 for asset returns.

Based on Rayonier Inc (RYN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 543.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rayonier Inc (RYN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.