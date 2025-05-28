RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT)’s stock price has gone decline by -20.67 in comparison to its previous close of 1.23, however, the company has experienced a 0.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-16 that Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RAPT is -0.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RAPT is 68.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% of that float. On May 28, 2025, RAPT’s average trading volume was 872.98K shares.

RAPT’s Market Performance

RAPT stock saw an increase of 0.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.06% and a quarterly increase of -15.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.42% for RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.25% for RAPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAPT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RAPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAPT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAPT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RAPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 26th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to RAPT, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

RAPT Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.23%, as shares surge +5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAPT rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8851. In addition, RAPT Therapeutics Inc saw -38.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAPT

The total capital return value is set at -0.69. Equity return is now at value -75.60, with -67.86 for asset returns.

Based on RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -28.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -126.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.