Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RAPP is 17.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAPP on May 28, 2025 was 240.05K shares.

RAPP) stock’s latest price update

Rapport Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPP)’s stock price has dropped by -7.21 in relation to previous closing price of 10.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders, today announced that management plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

RAPP’s Market Performance

RAPP’s stock has fallen by -1.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.46% and a quarterly drop of -14.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for Rapport Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.39% for RAPP’s stock, with a -40.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAPP

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to RAPP, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

RAPP Trading at -1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -11.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAPP fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, Rapport Therapeutics Inc saw -43.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAPP starting from Bredt David, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $9.56 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Bredt David now owns 452,142 shares of Rapport Therapeutics Inc, valued at $81,262 using the latest closing price.

Bredt David, the Chief Scientific Officer of Rapport Therapeutics Inc, sale 8,500 shares at $9.57 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15 ’25, which means that Bredt David is holding 460,642 shares at $81,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAPP

The total capital return value is set at -0.32. Equity return is now at value -33.14, with -31.36 for asset returns.

Based on Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -77.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.