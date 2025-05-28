Range Resources Corp (RRC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.66relation to previous closing price of 39.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Range Resources (RRC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) is above average at 35.69x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RRC is 232.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RRC on May 28, 2025 was 3.13M shares.

RRC’s Market Performance

RRC stock saw an increase of 0.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.43% and a quarterly increase of 6.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Range Resources Corp (RRC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.25% for RRC’s stock, with a 14.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $42 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRC reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for RRC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RRC, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

RRC Trading at 7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.73%, as shares surge +12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.82. In addition, Range Resources Corp saw 10.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from McDowell Erin W, who sale 9,568 shares at the price of $40.62 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, McDowell Erin W now owns 13,800 shares of Range Resources Corp, valued at $388,652 using the latest closing price.

Degner Dennis, the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of Range Resources Corp, sale 35,850 shares at $40.42 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Degner Dennis is holding 58,431 shares at $1,449,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corp stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 6.96, with 3.66 for asset returns.

Based on Range Resources Corp (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 736.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Range Resources Corp (RRC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.