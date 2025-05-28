Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX) has dropped by -8.11 compared to previous close of 1.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that Quince Therapeutics is advancing eDSP for Ataxia-Telangiectasia, leveraging strong prior data in the 6-9 age group and an innovative AIDE platform. Recent insider buying, new analyst coverage with high price targets, and robust patent protection highlight growing confidence and upside potential. Data readout for the NEAT Phase 3 trial is scheduled for early 2026, with all patients joining the open-label extension, and cash runway aligns with expected topline results.

Is It Worth Investing in Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QNCX is 35.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of QNCX was 276.49K shares.

QNCX’s Market Performance

QNCX’s stock has seen a 7.45% increase for the week, with a -17.07% drop in the past month and a -23.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.28% for Quince Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.35% for QNCX’s stock, with a -20.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QNCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QNCX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for QNCX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QNCX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on March 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

QNCX Trading at -9.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNCX rose by +7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0165. In addition, Quince Therapeutics Inc saw -45.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNCX starting from Thye Dirk, who purchase 77,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Aug 30 ’24. After this action, Thye Dirk now owns 843,941 shares of Quince Therapeutics Inc, valued at $53,900 using the latest closing price.

Thye Dirk, the CEO AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of Quince Therapeutics Inc, purchase 77,500 shares at $0.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29 ’24, which means that Thye Dirk is holding 766,941 shares at $53,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNCX

The total capital return value is set at -0.62. Equity return is now at value -130.90, with -45.58 for asset returns.

Based on Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -56.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.